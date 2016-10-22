WORLD
Egypt court upholds 20-year jail sentence for Morsi
The former Egyptian president was sentenced for his role in the killing of protesters outside the presidential palace in Cairo in December 2012.
Morsi has been sentenced in three other cases, including a death penalty for a mass jailbreak of Muslim Brotherhood prisoners during the 2011 uprising against longtime president Hosni Mubarak. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 22, 2016

An Egyptian appeals court has upheld a 20-year sentence for ousted president Mohamed Morsi, the first final ruling in a string of trials for the deposed leader.

​The sentence was for a conviction arising from the killings of protesters during demonstrations in 2012. It is the first of Morsi's four convictions to reach the end of the judicial process, and he cannot appeal further against it.

Twenty-year jail sentences were also confirmed against other senior figures from the then-ruling Muslim Brotherhood, including Mohamed el-Beltagy and Essam el-Erian.

The men were convicted in April 2015 on charges including kidnapping, torture and the killings of protesters during unrest in 2012. The Muslim Brotherhood denies responsibility and says that most of those killed were from its own ranks.

Morsi has been sentenced in three other cases, including a death penalty for a mass jailbreak of Muslim Brotherhood prisoners during the 2011 uprising against longtime president Hosni Mubarak and a life sentence for spying.

Egypt's first freely elected civilian president, Morsi came to power after Mubarak's overthrow.

Morsi's lawyer, Abdelmoneim Abdel Maqsud, said none of the defendants attended Saturday's court session, with only the lawyers present.

Four other codefendants were initially sentenced in absentia and could not appeal the ruling.

Amnesty International denounced the initial trial as a "travesty of justice".

Morsi was toppled by then army chief and now President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi following mass street protests.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
