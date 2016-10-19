This summer while visiting my parents in South Kashmir, I was caught in a confrontation between Indian soldiers and Kashmiri protestors. Struggling to find my way to safety, I found myself in the front yard of a house where a group of women was anxiously peering over the wall. "They may blind our children with their pellet guns, but it is India that has lost all eyesight," a woman told me, handing me a glass of water, as we both wiped tears off our faces.

She was worried about her son, who was protesting in the street. Indian soldiers were shooting straight at people, yet she could not bring herself to prevent her son from going outside. As the thick fumes from exploding teargas shells wafted into the front yard, she said: "How will I face the mothers whose children have been killed?" Then added, solemnly, "It is now or never."

Days earlier, I had heard about the death of a young man, Aamir Nazir, from a nearby town. Aamir was a twenty-two-year-old student who had come home for vacation. He had been watching a protest from across a river when soldiers shot at him. As his relatives were taking him to a hospital in Kashmir's capital Srinagar thirty-five miles away, soldiers waylaid them and attacked them mercilessly. By the time his limp body reached the hospital, Aamir had lost too much blood.

On his Facebook profile, his posts all spoke of peace and love for the world, interspersed by Jalal-ud-din Rumi's poetic verses and light banter with his friends.

"His body was perforated in so many places that all attempts at a transfusion failed," a volunteer at the hospital would later tell me.

Curfewed lives

The bloody summer in Kashmir that began on July 9th this year, when Indian forces shot dead a dozen Kashmiris mourning the death of a young guerilla commander Burhan Wani, is well encapsulated by the desperation of the Kashmiri woman and the casual killing of Aamir Nazir.

The generalized and routine nature of state violence in Kashmir has pushed Kashmiris to the wall and made their lives precarious. For over a hundred days now, Kashmir has been under military lockdown. Close to a hundred people have been shot to death, more than ten thousand are injured, and five thousand languish in jails.

The weapon of choice for the Indian forces has been the high-velocity lead pellet guns, which have fully blinded as many as 200 people and left around 1000 others partially blind. On Indian TV, experts debate the merits and demerits of using pellet guns on Kashmiris: "If we don't use pellets, we will have to use bullets," I hear them say.

They have used pellets, bullets, and much more.

A communication blockade has accompanied the lockdown. The Internet has been shut down and mobile phones remain out of service. Kashmiris have been left with no way to tell their stories. A newspaper deemed critical of the state was banned. In some places, people have barricaded electricity transformers to prevent soldiers from disrupting the power supply. Soldiers roam neighborhoods like vandals and damage people's homes and vehicles. The government's assault has been no less than a declaration of war on a defenseless population.