Australian police flew to Rome to interview a top Vatican cardinal about allegations of sexual assault dating back decades, officials said Wednesday.

Cardinal George Pell, Pope Francis's top financial adviser and one of his most trusted aides, is facing accusations of child abuse going back to when he was a young priest in Australia in the 1980s and 90s.

The Vatican has been long trying to deal with paedophilia to regain its credibility.

"Three members of Victoria police travelled to Rome last week where Cardinal George Pell voluntarily participated in an interview regarding allegations of sexual assault," Victoria state police said.

"As a result of the interview, further investigations are continuing. We are not prepared to comment further at this time," they said.

The query came after an expose by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's 7:30 programme in July.

Pell, who is also Australia's most senior Catholic cleric, is said to have exposed himself to three young boys, who were between eight to ten years old, in a surfing club in the mid-80s, the broadcaster alleged.

There is an ongoing investigation of multiple allegations against the cardinal, Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said in September, and that if appropriate, a police team could direct to Rome to interview with him.