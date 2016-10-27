The sharp drop in refugees crossing the Aegean Sea means there is no longer any need for NATO warships to patrol Turkey's coast, the Turkish defence minister said on Wednesday. The NATO mission to the Aegean to intercept refugees trying to reach Greece by sea has been running since April.

The statement by Turkey came days after reports indicated an alarming rise in the number of deaths in the Mediterranean Sea. The number of refugees who have drowned in the Mediterranean so far this year has almost matched all of last year's death toll with two months still to go, according to figures by aid agencies.

"This was a temporary mission, and the goal has been reached in this temporary mission," Turkey's Defence Minister Fikri Isik told his NATO colleagues at a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels. "There is no need to extend it further."

He said Ankara no longer saw a need for the mission to continue beyond the end of December.

After the meeting, Germany's Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen told reporters that the Aegean mission was secure until Dec. 31 and that NATO members will later discuss the next mission plan for 2017.