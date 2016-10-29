WORLD
3 MIN READ
North Korea flood relief stalls as Red Cross struggles to raise funds
Red Cross urges international donors to 'put politics aside and recognise the humanitarian crisis in the country'.
North Korea flood relief stalls as Red Cross struggles to raise funds
Nearly 70,000 people are estimated to have lost their homes in disastrous flooding in North Hamgyong province in August and September that claimed more than 130 lives. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 29, 2016

The Red Cross is struggling to raise funds to aid flood-affected regions of North Korea after a disappointing response from the international community to its emergency appeal, a spokesman said on Saturday.

At least 133 people have died in North Korea and some 600,000 people have been affected by flooding caused by heavy rain in late August and early September.

Concerns are growing about the health and welfare of those affected as winter sets in.

Red Cross has only raised 25 percent of the $15.38 million it sought in an emergency appeal aimed at helping more than 330,000 people needing humanitarian assistance over the next 12 months.

International donors need to "put politics aside and recognise this is a humanitarian tragedy for thousands of people," Patrick Fuller, communications manager for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), told reporters in Beijing after returning from North Korea.

Recommended

Donors' political concerns about the North Korean government have hampered efforts to raise funds, Fuller said, even though the money donated to the Red Cross is spent by the organisation, without passing through the government.

In March, the 15-member U.N. Security Council imposed tough new sanctions on North Korea following its fourth nuclear test in January.

"We can really make progress with the funding we have but it's not nearly enough. It's not nearly enough to support the operation over the coming months," Fuller said.

The North Korean government has pledged to build 20,000 houses before tough winter conditions set in.

But international sanctions mean the Red Cross has to provide much of the material needed for construction.

"It's not a situation where people can continue to live under plastic sheeting," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza