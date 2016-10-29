An bomb-laden car exploded in the southern city of Aden close to the headquarters of Yemen's central bank on Saturday and five people were injured, local security sources said.

Yemen has been engulfed in a civil war that has pitted the Houthis, an Iranian-backed militant group, against forces loyal to the Saudi-backed government of Abd-Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, based in Aden.

Security guards fired at the car as it moved at high speed towards the bank's building and it then blew up, security sources said.

The blast caused minor damage to the building in a central district of Aden known as Crater and two cars nearby, one belonging to security guards and the other to a private citizen, caught fire and burned.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

It was believed to be the first attempt to target the central bank since President Abd-Rabbu Mansur Hadi's decision in September to appoint a new governor and move its headquarters from the capital Sanaa, controlled by Houthis, to the southern port city of Aden, where his government is based.