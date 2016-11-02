BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Germany approves draft law banning GMO crops
Angela Merkel's cabinet has ratified a draft law banning the cultivation of crops with Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs).
Germany approves draft law banning GMO crops
EU member states can choose to opt-out, restrict or completely ban GMO cultivation even if the European Commission confirms that the plant strain is safe for the cultivation. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 2, 2016

Germany's cabinet has approved a draft law banning the cultivation of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) crops, government sources said on Wednesday.

Under the draft law, the government will ask EU approval seeking applicants of GMO cultivation to remove Germany from the area in the EU where the crops are approved for growing.

If this is refused, Germany can still impose a ban on growing GMO crops even if the European Union (EU) approves the plant strain as safe to cultivate.

In September 2015, the German cabinet announced that it will ban the cultivation of crops with GMOs in accordance with new EU rules which enables member states to opt out of their cultivation.

Recommended

With the 2015 approved EU law, countries gained a right to ban GMO crops even after they've been approved as safe by the European Commission.

Currently, there is no consensus in Europe on the issue of GMO crops.

Britain partly supports them, whereas France and Germany oppose.

Germany has a general agreement on banning GMOs, which are widely grown in the Americas and Asia.

However, whether federal or state authorities should undertake the bans caused controversies and a long delay in agreeing to the draft law.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests