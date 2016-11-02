Germany's cabinet has approved a draft law banning the cultivation of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) crops, government sources said on Wednesday.

Under the draft law, the government will ask EU approval seeking applicants of GMO cultivation to remove Germany from the area in the EU where the crops are approved for growing.

If this is refused, Germany can still impose a ban on growing GMO crops even if the European Union (EU) approves the plant strain as safe to cultivate.

In September 2015, the German cabinet announced that it will ban the cultivation of crops with GMOs in accordance with new EU rules which enables member states to opt out of their cultivation.