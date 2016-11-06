Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to extend his contract with Real Madrid until 2021, the European champions confirmed on Sunday.

Ronaldo, Real's all-time top scorer with 371 goals in 360 games, will sign the new deal on Monday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium before giving a news conference.

Ronaldo is reported to be in line for an increase on his current salary, estimated to be 21 million euros ($23 million), making him the highest-paid player at Real Madrid.

"The official event for the renewal of Cristiano Ronaldo's contract will take place tomorrow, Monday 7 November at 1:30pm in the presidential box at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium," Madrid said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Portuguese forward will extend his contract until 30 June 2021 at the event attended by club president Florentino Perez and the player himself."

The statement came a few hours after Madrid defeated Leganes 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to hold the Spanish league lead.

The 31-year-old Portugal captain is in his eighth season with the Spanish football club. He arrived in Madrid from Manchester United in the summer 2009 and his current contract will expire in 2018. The Portugal forward will have played 12 years with the club if he stays through the end of the new contract.

Ronaldo has shot himself into the Real record books in his eight seasons since he left Manchester United. He led Madrid to two Champions league titles in 2014 and 2016. Most notably he scored in the 2014 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid as Real ended a 12-year wait to win their 10th European Cup.

Real's boss Zinedine Zidane called on Ronaldo to end his playing days in Spain like he did when retiring from club football in 2006.