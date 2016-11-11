A Russian court has upheld a decision to ban professional networking company LinkedIn, setting a precedent for the way foreign internet firms operate in the country.

LinkedIn, which has more than 6 million registered users in Russia, violated a law that requires foreign messaging services, search engines and social networking sites to store the personal data of Russian users inside the country, the court ruled.

Moscow said the law, introduced in 2014, is aimed at protecting the personal data of Russians. Critics see it as an attack on social networks in a country which has increasingly tightened control over the internet in recent years.