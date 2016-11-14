Eight years of a black president and White America was ready to take back the keys to their country. The liberal elite including the media weren't willing to believe that this was the truth and swept it under the rug. In neglecting this disconcerting truth – and possibly swayed by the complacent notion that a black president had somehow cultivated a post-racial America – they ended up oblivious to the other truths that drove Trump voters.

The rust belt as Michael Moore correctly predicted (among a number of other accurate predictions) went to Trump. Why? Trump spoke their language and spoke to their fears. It is one thing to trump up fears like xenophobia that creates enemies where there aren't any, but what Trump also did is speak to people's genuine fears. Fears of losing their job, fears that they've been left behind by an evolving country. When people in factories lose their jobs, and Trump reprimands the executives responsible – in a way that no candidate has previously done because they are so indebted to corporate America – it resonates all the way to the White House.

Trump supporters see him as a successful businessman, and a successful businessman delivers. They don't want a politician who is too caught up in politics to deliver effective policy. While the inexperience is terrifying for many people, there are just as many people who are sick and tired of what they often derogatorily refer to as "Washington".

The Washington Postmapped out former Obama strongholds that they say "sealed the election for Trump". These are Obama-Trump voters. Sound like an oxymoron? How can the same community that voted for Obama now be voting for Trump? It cannot be comprehensively explained by race.

The common thread seems to be that neither Obama nor Trump were seen as status quo. Clinton defines the status quo. She also represents four more years of Clinton, and dynastic politics doesn't always sit well with people, especially when they already distrust her and her husband.

Many counties in the US that only voted for Obama once, this time switched to Trump. That is a key element that the Democrats and the press missed out on. A vote against Obama's administration is equally a vote against Clinton. If they had bothered to find out why certain communities who voted for Obama the first time around didn't do so a second time – they would have been able to work towards securing those counties and making amends with those voters.

The press also missed out on this Declan Walsh says "fundamentally people weren't asking the right questions and were not able to [meaningfully] engage with the Trump phenomenon and the support for him." He mentioned that reporting on Trump was difficult "conceptually" – in that Trump was such an outsider – that conventional wisdom and means of engaging with a candidate didn't apply. This created a lot of misunderstanding leading to a misreading of the situation.

Instead, these supporters were ridiculed and mocked, both by the press, and by Clinton and her supporters. Chances are Bernie Sanders would have fared better – but that is a hypothetical and the polls were wrong about Clinton, so they could also be wrong about Bernie Sanders.

The entire sentiment that Clinton and the liberal establishment missed out on, Sanders tapped into. He could have turned those, who voted for Obama once, back to the Democratic Party by addressing them and respecting their fears without pigeonholing them as bigoted loonies. One cannot excuse those who want to make America white again, but it proved a fatal error to see his support as solely those people.

This election is an important lesson in humility, both for the press and for the Democrats, as well as for the world at large. There will be a potentially dangerous and volatile man in office but no one took him seriously. What that says about us is that, in our arrogance, we tend to be quite badly out of touch with the pulse of a nation. If you can't read the pulse you most certainly cannot diagnose the problems. If you can't diagnose the problems, you will not be seen as a solution to those problems.

Hillary Clinton, and the press, have learned this the hard way.