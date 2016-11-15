Hundreds of civilians who fled fighting near Daesh-controlled Mosul last week are stranded without basic humanitarian assistance, underlining the challenges of the largest military operation in Iraq in over a decade.

A major operation by the Iraqi Armed Forces, Kurdish peshmerga fighters and Popular Mobilisation Forces backed by an international coalition was launched on October 17, after the Iraqi government decided to regain control and restore its writ in Mosul.

Four weeks into a campaign, the city is almost surrounded. But the Daesh defences have been breached so far only to the east, where they have battled elite troops for control of up to a dozen districts.

Families have been living for up to six days in abandoned homes and a school building in the village of Baybukh, about 6 km (4 miles) from the frontline at Mosul's northern border.

The army is fighting within sight of city neighbourhoods, but advances have been slowed by the presence of civilians who officers say are being used by the militants as human shields.

More than 54,000 people have been displaced so far in the campaign and 700,000 people are thought to need shelter, food, water or medical support.

The Norwegian Refugee Council said that tens of thousands of people "lack access to water, food, electricity and basic health services" in areas recaptured by the army in Mosul and surrounding towns and villages.

No humanitarian assistance has reached Baybukh in the past week and the people there have been barred from moving to a government-run camp or a village further from the combat zone.

"There is no food - no breakfast, no lunch, no dinner," said one man. "People are sleeping on top of each other. Women and children inside and men out in the open."

The situation has become so desperate that army officers say they have begun distributing rations meant for their soldiers and buying extra supplies out of their own pockets.