WORLD
3 MIN READ
US spy chief steps down ahead of Trump presidency
It is not yet clear who president-elect Donald Trump will choose to replace outgoing spy chief James Clapper.
US spy chief steps down ahead of Trump presidency
James Clapper has announced months ago that he would be stepping down at the end of Barack Obama's term as president. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 17, 2016

US spy chief James Clapper has announced his resignation after six years serving as the director of national intelligence.

His departure from the post will be effective as of Jan. 20, the same day that outgoing Democrat president Barack Obama will step aside for his Republican replacement Donald Trump.

The 75-year-old former three-star US Air Force general, who during his tenure had a rocky relationship with Congress, had made no secret of his plan to resign at the end of Obama's term as president.

"I submitted my letter of resignation last night, which felt pretty good," Clapper told a US House of Representatives intelligence committee hearing on Thursday. "I've got 64 days left."

Clapper, who admitted to providing misleading testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in March 2013 over government spying on millions of Americans, held his post during one of the most controversial periods in the history of US intelligence.

Recommended

Months after Clapper told Senator Ron Wyden that the government did "not wittingly" spy on its citizens, former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden revealed that the government had indeed done so through a mass surveillance programme.

Clapper's office had also accused Russia of hacking US political operatives and individuals ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential election in an attempt to interfere with the country's democratic process.

While president-elect Donald Trump is yet to reveal Clapper's replacement, one of Clapper's former deputies, Robert Cardillo, has been tipped to take the post.

Former Defense Intelligence Agency head Lieutenant General Ronald Burgess and former House Intelligence Committee chair Pete Hoekstra are also likely candidates, sources told Reuters.

The new spy chief will be responsible for overseeing 17 US intelligence agencies and serve as the president's principal intelligence adviser and briefer.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues