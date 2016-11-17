US spy chief James Clapper has announced his resignation after six years serving as the director of national intelligence.

His departure from the post will be effective as of Jan. 20, the same day that outgoing Democrat president Barack Obama will step aside for his Republican replacement Donald Trump.

The 75-year-old former three-star US Air Force general, who during his tenure had a rocky relationship with Congress, had made no secret of his plan to resign at the end of Obama's term as president.

"I submitted my letter of resignation last night, which felt pretty good," Clapper told a US House of Representatives intelligence committee hearing on Thursday. "I've got 64 days left."

Clapper, who admitted to providing misleading testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in March 2013 over government spying on millions of Americans, held his post during one of the most controversial periods in the history of US intelligence.