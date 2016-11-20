South Korean President Park Geun-Hye played a "considerable" role in the corruption scandal that has sparked nationwide fury, a special investigation team has concluded.

Prosecutors said "the president was involved as a conspirator in a considerable part of the criminal activities" by her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil and two other former presidential aides.

Choi and the two aides were formally charged by prosecutors on Sunday on suspicion of interfering with state affairs.

"The special investigation team concluded that based on the evidence secured to date, the president was in complicity with Choi Soon-sil, An Chong-bum and Jeong Ho-seong to a considerable degree," Lee Young-ryeol, chief prosecutor of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, said.

The aides were charged with using presidential ties to pressure companies into giving tens of millions of dollars to foundations Choi controls.

Choi is known to have wielded huge influence on the country's sports sector, including the nomination of officials and even preparations for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Park faces allegations that she helped Choi extract money from the firms and ordered her aides to leak state documents to Choi, who has no official title or security clearance.