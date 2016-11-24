At least 80 people were killed when a truck laden with explosives hit a group of Shia pilgrims in the Iraqi city of Hilla on Thursday.

The pilgrims were returning from the city of Karbala, where they had commemorated Arbaeen, the 40th day of mourning for the killing of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

Falah al-Radhi, head of the provincial security committee for Babylon, the province where the bombing took place, said fewer than 10 of the people killed in the attack were Iraqis and "the rest were Iranians".

Daesh claimed responsibility for the bombing.