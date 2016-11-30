WORLD
4 MIN READ
New UK surveillance law dubbed "most extreme" in western world
The controversial Investigatory Powers Bill, nicknamed the "Snoopers' Charter," has formally passed into law. An official petition calling for the act to be repealed has attracted over 140,000 signatures.
New UK surveillance law dubbed "most extreme" in western world
The law allows government agencies to view people's internet history, legalises the bulk collection of communications data, and grants the police – as well as the UK's tax authority and the Home Office – permission to hack into phones and other devices. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 30, 2016

UK government bodies ranging from the police and intelligence agencies to the Welsh Ambulance Service and Department for Transport will shortly be able to access Internet records of members of the public without a warrant.

This is after the final version of the Investigatory Powers Bill, also known as the "Snooper's Charter," was approved by the House of Lords on November 16 and granted royal assent – meaning it formally passed into law – on Tuesday.

It will probably take some time for all the provisions in the bill to be fully implemented, as Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and the government adapt to its requirements. But it looks like the surveillance powers it grants – unprecedented in democratic countries – are here to stay.

The law requires ISPs to keep records of the websites (although not the specific pages) that their customers visit for one year and allows the aforementioned government agencies, in addition to many others, to easily access these.

In addition, it also legalises bulk collection of communications data and grants the police – as well as the UK's tax authority and the Home Office – permission to hack into phones and other devices.

Although the bill received relatively little media coverage in the UK until after it was passed, a public backlash has since emerged.

Recommended

An official petition calling for the law to be revoked has received over 140,000 signatures as of November 30 – meaning that it must now be debated in parliament again.

Civil rights and privacy groups such as Liberty have heavily attacked the legislation, with Jim Killock, director of the Open Rights Group, stating it was the "most extreme surveillance law ever passed in a democracy."

Despite the criticism, the government of Prime Minister Theresa May has strongly defended the bill – claiming that it strengthens safeguards against officials abusing their access to Internet data, requires a judge to review hacking orders, and grants additional protection to journalists and members of parliament who cannot be spied on without good reason.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said, "This government is clear that, at a time of heightened security threat, it is essential our law enforcement, security and intelligence services have the powers they need to keep people safe.

"The Investigatory Powers Act is world-leading legislation that provides unprecedented transparency and substantial privacy protection."

Considering the vast number of surveillance measures it makes legal and available, the bill definitely seems to be "world-leading," but – depending on who you ask – maybe not in the way its supporters claim.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues