UK government bodies ranging from the police and intelligence agencies to the Welsh Ambulance Service and Department for Transport will shortly be able to access Internet records of members of the public without a warrant.

This is after the final version of the Investigatory Powers Bill, also known as the "Snooper's Charter," was approved by the House of Lords on November 16 and granted royal assent – meaning it formally passed into law – on Tuesday.

It will probably take some time for all the provisions in the bill to be fully implemented, as Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and the government adapt to its requirements. But it looks like the surveillance powers it grants – unprecedented in democratic countries – are here to stay.

The law requires ISPs to keep records of the websites (although not the specific pages) that their customers visit for one year and allows the aforementioned government agencies, in addition to many others, to easily access these.

In addition, it also legalises bulk collection of communications data and grants the police – as well as the UK's tax authority and the Home Office – permission to hack into phones and other devices.

Although the bill received relatively little media coverage in the UK until after it was passed, a public backlash has since emerged.