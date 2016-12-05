Former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter has lost his appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a six-year ban by the world football body.

Blatter said in a statement Monday it is "difficult" to accept, but that "the way the case progressed, no other verdict could be expected."

The former FIFA president, who was banned for approving a $2 million payment in 2011 to former UEFA boss Michel Platini, said he will accept the decision.

"I have experienced much in my 41 years in FIFA. I mostly learned that you can win in sport, but you can also lose. Nevertheless I look back with gratitude to all the years, in which I was able to realise my ideals for football and serve FIFA."

The verdict ends Blatter's hopes of becoming honorary president of the soccer body he left in disgrace.

Blatter could have appealed the CAS ruling to Switzerland's supreme court. It can annul verdicts if legal process was abused.

Still, his legal problems are far from over.

Blatter now faces a separate FIFA ethics investigation into suspected bribery linked to multi-million dollar bonuses in top executives' contracts.

Swiss prosecutors also opened criminal proceedings against Blatter for the Platini payment, and a sale of World Cup television rights.

Blatter denies any wrongdoing.