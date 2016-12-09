Turkey's economic fundamentals are among the strongest in Europe. But its growth rate is slowing and the value of its currency, the lira, is falling – in large part due to the confidence of foreign moneymen in the economy.

On a domestic footing though, Turks are still betting on the lira – and in extraordinary ways.

Why are Turkish citizens changing US dollars into lira?

It's in response to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's request to support the currency.

"Those who keep their foreign currency under a mattress should turn them into lira and gold," he said, in a passionate appeal on December 2 in Ankara, asking people to exchange their US dollars for Turkish lira.

The lira has been under pressure for a couple of months, but the decline in recent weeks has been steady when compared to other emerging market currencies such as those of India and South Africa.

Since the president's speech, households and businesses have sold around $6 billion dollars, Dr Emre Alkin, vice president of Istanbul Kemerburgaz University and a monetary economist, told TRT World.

The first to act were small traders such as a barber who offered free haircuts to anyone who sold $300, or a fish vendor who gave free meals to those who came with a dollar sale receipt in hand.

"We did it for our nation," Ender Yildiz, owner of a furniture showroom in Konya, told TRT World.

"You might think it has entirely to do with [Erdogan's] AK Party, but politicians come and go. Turkey is not going anywhere."

Soon after the president's speech, Yildiz advertised that customers who brought in evidence of having exchanged $2000 would get free giveaways.

"Since then we have given away 400 rugs and more than 600 curtains," he said.

This is not the first time Turkish people have reacted in a way that contradicts the profit-making behaviour expected in such circumstances.

In the days following the July 15 coup attempt, Turks sold around $12 billion in the market to prop up the lira.

What's happening to the lira?

The lira has lost around 15 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year.

A currency generally comes under pressure when a country's government or banks owe a lot of money to foreign debtors. Turkey's case is somewhat different.

Turkish banks owe very little to foreign lenders. And unlike some of its European neighbours such as Italy and Greece, the government's budget is well under control.

"We have a debt problem in the private sector," said Professor Alkin. "Once upon a time it was cheaper to have foreign currency debt than a lira loan."

Turkey's debt-to-GDP ratio is 33 percent, according to the central bank. That's far less than the 60 percent limit mandated for EU member states.

As Turkish companies borrowed money from overseas banks to fuel the economic expansion during the last 10 years, their debt reached $210 billion, an amount equivalent to 50 percent of Turkey's gross national product (GNP), a broad measure of a nation's total economic activity.