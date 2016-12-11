A suicide truck bomb hit the entrance of Somalia's biggest port on Sunday, killing 29 people and injuring 50, police said.

The Al-Qaeda aligned Al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack. They said they were trying to disrupt protracted parliamentary elections. The three-month vote is due to end on December 29.

"Some people are missing and so the death toll may rise," a policeman Major Abdullahi Ali said.

Witnesses said the bodies of four victims were seen strewn outside the facility, in a street filled with rubble from damaged tea shops.