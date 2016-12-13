ASAAD HANNA: The situation in the last 24 hours until this moment – yesterday was a very insane, crazy day. Huge and aggressive attacks from the regime on eastern Aleppo – a small area – which has about 150,000 civilians. Our friends there and our fighters there in this area have told us that each building has around 1500 civilians. The air strikes and attacks in Aleppo, each bomb can kill hundreds of people, and that's what happened. All the hospitals are out of service because of the attacks during the last month [since November 15th when the latest round of attacks started]. There is no medical in eastern Aleppo, there are some doctors but they cannot do anything for the people because they don't have any supplies so anyone who has been injured will most likely be killed in eastern Aleppo.

The attacks have been very strong and there are a lot of civilians and many bodies in the streets, all the night, because of the snipers and the air strikes. When people are running [from air strikes] into the streets they are being hit by snipers. The foreign militias Iraqi and Lebanese [Hezbollah] – only 20 percent are Syrian regime soldiers – and Syrian regime fighters started to enter many neighbourhoods in eastern Aleppo. We have received reports that they've killed many of the people who were hiding in their homes and neighbourhoods. More than 80 people last night were executed by these militias. They were shot.

We also received reports from a nurse in a medical house [al Hayat Hospital] that foreign militias entered so people inside ran out, but the injured could not run out, and when they entered the medical house they killed everyone inside. They were all injured people.

Read the full story on Medium