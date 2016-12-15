Did he really kill criminals?

Duterte said that when he was mayor of the southern city of Davao in the Philippines for the ten years from 1988, he used to prowl the streets on a motorcycle "looking for trouble."

"In Davao I used to do it personally. Just to show to the guys [police] that if I can do it, why can't you," he said speaking at a business forum.

"And I'd go around in Davao with a motorcycle, with a big bike around, and I would just patrol the streets, looking for trouble also. I was really looking for a confrontation so I could kill."

Do his comments hold weight?

Justice Minister Vitaliano Aguirre ll dismissed Duterte's claims saying that he is exaggerating to get a message across to the criminals.

"It's like a hyperbole, that's the president, he is used to exaggerate just to put his message across," Aguirre said.

What has he done to fight drug dealers?