WORLD
3 MIN READ
Philippines' Duterte says he killed "criminals"
Rodrigo Duterte has admitted to "looking for trouble" and has called on citizens to crack down on crime.
Philippines' Duterte says he killed "criminals"
More than 5,000 people have been killed since Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte took office in June. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2016

Did he really kill criminals?

Duterte said that when he was mayor of the southern city of Davao in the Philippines for the ten years from 1988, he used to prowl the streets on a motorcycle "looking for trouble."

"In Davao I used to do it personally. Just to show to the guys [police] that if I can do it, why can't you," he said speaking at a business forum.

"And I'd go around in Davao with a motorcycle, with a big bike around, and I would just patrol the streets, looking for trouble also. I was really looking for a confrontation so I could kill."

Do his comments hold weight?

Justice Minister Vitaliano Aguirre ll dismissed Duterte's claims saying that he is exaggerating to get a message across to the criminals.

"It's like a hyperbole, that's the president, he is used to exaggerate just to put his message across," Aguirre said.

What has he done to fight drug dealers?

Recommended

Since taking office in June, about 2,000 people have been killed in official anti-drug operations. More than 3,000 other deaths have been perpetrated by unidentified vigilantes.

Duterte has insisted that police only killed in cases of self-defence and said the rest of the killings were committed by gangsters.

The president said he would not prosecute police officers over the extrajudicial killings even if they are found guilty.

How has Duterte reacted to international criticism?

The United Nations and the United States have voiced their concerns. They feel Duterte's statements are a violation of human rights.

But the Philippines leader said US President Barack Obama "should go to hell" and that he was a "son of a whore." Duterte later apologised for the comments.

He has also threatened to pull out of the United Nations.

Rights groups have warned of a breakdown in the rule of law with police and hired assassins operating with complete impunity.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla