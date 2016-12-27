Actress Carrie Fisher best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars film series has died at the age of 60.

She had been in intensive care after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to the United States on Friday.

TRT World'sBen Said reports.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," her family spokesperson Simon Halls said.

Fisher, who had been in England shooting the third season of the British sitcom Catastrophe, was met by paramedics and rushed to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after her attack

Her death came a month after the actress and author made headlines by disclosing that she had a three-month love affair with her Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford 40 years ago.

Condolences are pouring in on social media.