Does Wikileaks pose a threat to civil rights?
Whistle-blowing website Wikileaks has been revealing secret documents for 10 years. But does it know where to draw the line?
Julian Assange, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of WikiLeaks, speaks via video link during a press conference at a celebration on the ten year anniversary of WikiLeaks in Berlin, Germany, October 4, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2016

Over the past 10 years international whistle-blowing organisation WikiLeaks has dumped 10 million pages of documents to the public, arguing that its main goal is global transparency.

However, on occasion the website has harmed individuals, revealing passport numbers and identities of rape victims and gay people whose sexual orientation is punishable by death in their countries.

TRT World's Sarah Jones asks if the website's mission of bringing greater transparency to the world is infringing on civil rights.

