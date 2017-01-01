When did the gunman storm the nightclub?

The gunman entered the Reina nightclub at 1:15 am local time (2215 GMT).

Where is the nightclub located?

The nightclub is situated along the Bosphorus in the Ortakoy area in Istanbul's Besiktas district.

How did the gunman carry out the attack?

The gunman shot his way into the club before firing randomly with what is believed by authorities to be a long range rifle before escaping the scene in a different outfit.

Where is the gunman now?

The authorities have launched a manhunt to arrest the gunman, who the authorities believe acted alone.