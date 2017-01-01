TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Istanbul nightclub attack: What do we know so far?
A manhunt continues for a lone gunman who stormed the Reina nightclub while it was packed with revellers celebrating the New Year, killing at least 39 people.
Istanbul nightclub attack: What do we know so far?
Around 500 to 600 people were thought to have been inside when the gunman opened fire. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 1, 2017

When did the gunman storm the nightclub?

The gunman entered the Reina nightclub at 1:15 am local time (2215 GMT).

Where is the nightclub located?

The nightclub is situated along the Bosphorus in the Ortakoy area in Istanbul's Besiktas district.

How did the gunman carry out the attack?

The gunman shot his way into the club before firing randomly with what is believed by authorities to be a long range rifle before escaping the scene in a different outfit.

Where is the gunman now?

The authorities have launched a manhunt to arrest the gunman, who the authorities believe acted alone.

Recommended

Who were the victims?

Thirty-nine victims have so far been identified. Fifteen of them are foreigners including 14 from Arab countries. Saudi Arabian, Moroccan, Lebanese and Libyan nationals are among the dead, as well as one Israeli. Five people have been confirmed as Turkish nationals.

How many people were wounded?

In total, 69 people were wounded. Four of the injured were reported to be in critical condition and one of them is very critical.

How many revellers were in the club at the time of attack?

Around 500 to 600 people were thought to have been inside when the gunman opened fire.

Has there been any claim of responsibility for the shooting?

The attack was committed by a lone gunman and Daesh claimed responsibility.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'