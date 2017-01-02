Francois al-Asmar, a Lebanese national who was at the Reina nightclub at the time, gives an account of how he survived the New Year's Day attack on Sunday.

39 people were killed and 69 wounded. Daesh has claimed responsibility for the incident, while Turkish police have launched a major manhunt for the lone gunman.

"I was in the party and I was drinking and ... in a precise moment, somebody came and shot everyone in the club," he said.

"He fired one shot on its own, so we thought — I thought — it was some angry or drunk man who shot from his gun."

"But a few seconds later, we heard a machine gun. We were already lying on the floor from the first shot."

Al-Asmar said the gunman was directly shooting people who were on the floor.

"I was hiding behind the table, sitting on the floor, but my shoulder must have maybe been exposed," he said.