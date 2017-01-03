TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Police detain two foreigners at Istanbul airport over nightclub attack
Police have carried out raids across Turkey and detained at least 14 people in the search for the assailant who killed 39 people at the Reina nightclub on New Year's Day.
Police detain two foreigners at Istanbul airport over nightclub attack
Police stepped up checks across Istanbul in connection with the ongoing investigation into the New Year's Day shooting at the nightclub. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2017

Turkish police on Tuesday detained two foreign nationals at Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport in connection with the ongoing investigation into the New Year's Day shooting at the Reina nightclub that killed 39 people and injured 69.

The gunman escaped the scene in the chaos following the attack. Authorities say they are close to identifying the assailant.

Police have carried out raids across Turkey and arrested at least 14 people in the search for the gunman.

Recommended

Turkish news channels on Tuesday broadcast a selfie video of the alleged attacker as police operations to try to track him down continued.

An earlier report from TRT World, identifying a Kyrgyz national as a possible suspect, was incorrect and has been withdrawn.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'