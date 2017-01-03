Ergin Tosun was at home in France on New Year's Eve when he saw a Snapchat notification on his phone. It was a message from his brother, 21-year-old Fikri Tosun who had travelled to Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, to ring in 2017.

"Brother, I love you…I'm going to die," was all the Snapchat text said. The following messages were gibberish, typed in desperate circumstances by Fikri to his brother.

What Ergin did not know was that around 1:15 am (10:15 GMT) a man armed with an assault rifle had opened fire inside Reina, a popular nightclub in Istanbul on the banks of the Bosphorus river, killing at least 39 people and wounding dozens of others.

Ergin immediately called his brother, but there was no response. At that point, all Ergin knew was that Fikri was in partying in the club that was frequented by local celebrities and in previous years stars such as Daniel Craig and Kylie Minogue. The brothers were born in France after their family had migrated from Turkey in the 1980s.

An hour after Fikri's worrying messages, his family learnt an attack had taken place. Ergin and his father arrived in Istanbul the next morning, not knowing what to expect. By Monday morning, they only had more questions.

They learnt that Fikri was alive but was recovering from gunshot wounds to the leg and the arm. He had undergone two surgeries at a private hospital in Istanbul and was under intensive care on Monday in an induced coma.

Fikri's grandfather — who shares the same name as his grandson — said doctors allowed him access to the injured young man on Sunday but not since. "He has two tubes in his mouth," Fikri senior told TRT World.

The family was not sure what condition Fikri would be in when he regains consciousness. They stood outside the hospital, smoking and drinking tea as they waited for Fikri to wake up.