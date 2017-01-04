In the coming weeks Gabon will see football stars and thousands of fans arrive to attend the African Cup of Nations, a source of pride for the central African nation hosting the continent-wide competition.

The government hopes the tournament will provide a welcome distraction from politics after several people died in violence following a disputed election in August. But there are also concerns it may be used as a staging-ground for more protests.

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations brings together 16 teams. The winner will go to the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.