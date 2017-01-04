WORLD
Concerns arise over Gabon's stability ahead of African Cup of Nations
While love of football unites many in the country, there are concerns that the upcoming tournament could see a replay of political instability that broke out in the summer following a disputed election.
With tens of thousands of fans set to arrive in Gabon between now and January 14, some fear opponents of the government could use the African Cup of Nations as a springboard for political protests. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 4, 2017

In the coming weeks Gabon will see football stars and thousands of fans arrive to attend the African Cup of Nations, a source of pride for the central African nation hosting the continent-wide competition.

The government hopes the tournament will provide a welcome distraction from politics after several people died in violence following a disputed election in August. But there are also concerns it may be used as a staging-ground for more protests.

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations brings together 16 teams. The winner will go to the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

TRT World'sNick Davies-Jones has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
