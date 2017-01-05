Turkish warplanes and artillery killed 38 Daesh terrorists in their latest strikes on Syria's al-Bab as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, the military said.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August to drive Daesh and other terrorist groups away from its border region. Syrian opposition forces backed by the Turkish army have liberated the northern Syrian towns of Jarablus and Dabiq from Daesh so far. They have been advancing through al-Bab in recent weeks.