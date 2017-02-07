Jovenel Moise was sworn in on Tuesday as Haiti's 58th president, ending a protracted electoral crisis that had created a vacuum of power in the impoverished, disaster-prone Caribbean nation.

Moise, a 48-year-old banana exporter who has never held political office, took oath at a ceremony at the National Assembly.

He was former president Michel Martelly's hand-picked choice to lead the poorest country in the Americas, one still struggling to recover from devastating natural disasters.

The election of Moise, from the centre-right Tet Kale Party (PHTK), ends Haiti's long-running political nightmare, which began in October 2015 when he first won but the results were cancelled because of massive fraud.

In February 2016, with Martelly's five-year term nearing its end and his political succession in limbo, Haiti's parliament elected Jocelerme Privert, then leader of the senate, to be interim president.

The elections were rescheduled for October and then held in November after Hurricane Matthew battered the country.

Simmering tensions

Austerity has been the motto of the inauguration ceremony, as Haiti is suffering from an economic crisis. The country is more than $2 billion in debt and anaemic growth is not expected to surpass one percent this year.

According to Moise's transition team, the inaugural costs are close to $1 million, a tighter budget than those of predecessors Rene Preval and Martelly, which cost more than $4 million and $2 million, respectively.