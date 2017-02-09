WORLD
2 MIN READ
Malaysian aid flotilla arrives for Rohingya amid protest
A ship carrying 2,300 tonnes of food, medicine and other emergency supplies arrives in Myanmar's Yangon region days after a UN report accused Myanmar's security forces of raping, torturing and killing thousands of Rohingya Muslims.
Malaysian aid flotilla arrives for Rohingya amid protest
A Buddhist group and monks protest outside Yangon's Thilawa port against the arrival of a Malaysian ship carrying aid for the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 9, 2017

A Malaysian ship carrying aid for Myanmar's long-persecuted Muslim Rohingya minority arrived in the country's Yangon port on Thursday. Dozens of Buddhists and monks were there to meet the flotilla with protests.

The delivery comes days after UN reports accused Myanmar's security forces of carrying out a campaign of mass killings, rape and torture against the Rohingya. The Myanmar government denies the allegations.

The wave of violence began in 2012 between the Buddhists, who are a majority of the country's population, and Muslims, who are labelled "Bengalis", a shorthand for undocumented immigrants. About 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims live in apartheid-like conditions in northwestern Myanmar, where they are denied citizenship.

Recommended

"We want to let them know that we have no Rohingya here," said a Buddhist monk named Thuseitta, from the Yangon chapter of the Patriotic Myanmar Monks Union.

Malaysia provided 2,300 tonnes of food, medicine, and other emergency supplies for the Rohingya.

According to the UN reports, more than 1,000 Rohingya Muslims may have been killed in a recent Myanmar army crackdown. Nearly 70,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh in recent months.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance