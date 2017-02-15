Talks on the Syrian crisis involving Russia, Iran, and Turkey, that were due to start on Wednesday in the Kazakh capital, Astana, have been delayed by one day, Kazakhstan's foreign ministry said without explaining the reason for the delay.

Syrian rebels cast doubt on Monday over whether they would attend the talks, accusing Russia of failing to get the regime to comply fully with a ceasefire or take any confidence-building steps.

Representatives of Bashar al Assad's regime and the rebels attended the previous round of talks in Astana in January but refused to negotiate directly with each other or sign any documents.

Warm-up for Geneva meet

The meeting is viewed as a warm-up for the UN-led negotiations on the protracted war due to begin in Geneva on February 23.

The Syrian regime has confirmed it will be represented again at the Astana talks by its ambassador to the UN, Basharal-Jaafari.