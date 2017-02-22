WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN envoy to Syria sees no breakthrough in talks
Although Thursday's talks in Geneva are unlikely to result in an agreement, UN envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura is positive that the talks will be worthwhile.
UN envoy to Syria sees no breakthrough in talks
UN mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference after a meeting at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, January 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 22, 2017

UN mediator Staffan de Mistura said on Wednesday that he expects no breakthrough at Syria peace talks starting on Thursday. But the top diplomat said he believes the talks will mark the beginning of a series of rounds of negotiations that aim to reach a political agreement.

"We are not having any excessive expectations, let's be frank," de Mistura told a news conference.

He added that the hoped to maintain momentum and that neither side would try to disrupt the talks by provoking the other. "I think it will be worthwhile. We are going to give it a serious try."

While the Geneva talks will focus on politics, de Mistura said he expected more rounds of talks in the Kazakh capital Astana. The Astana talks are being convened by Russia, Turkey and Iran, to deal with the ceasefire and related humanitarian issues, including prisoners.

Recommended

He declined to discuss the format of the Geneva talks, which he said would start with bilateral meetings on Thursday, but did not say what his objectives were for this round.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has been following events in Geneva.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance