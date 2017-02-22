WORLD
New Somali president faces many challenges
Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who was elected two weeks ago, has pledged to cut down on corruption.
Somalia's newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (R) flanked by outgoing president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (L) address the media during the hand-over ceremony at the presidential palace in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, February 16, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 22, 2017

The new president of Somalia will be inaugurated on Wednesday in a ceremony performed under high security in the capital Mogadishu.

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was elected two weeks ago pledging to cut down on corruption.

Western donors welcomed his election. The European Union urged him to tackle corruption, while the United States called the transition a "step forward" despite concerns about irregularities. Opponents had accused each other of vote buying.

Mohamed, a former prime minister better known in Somalia by his nickname "Farmajo" due to his love of cheese as a child, told lawmakers shortly after his election that his "core value is justice, to help the poor people."

But as TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports corruption is just one of the problems he faces.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
