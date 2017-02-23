TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey and Pakistan reiterate cooperation against FETO
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim warns that the Fethullah Gulen-led network remains active in 170 countries and poses a threat to both Turkey and Pakistan.
Turkey and Pakistan reiterate cooperation against FETO
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif review a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, February 23, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 23, 2017

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has praised Pakistan for its efforts in cracking down on a global network linked to US-based cult leader Fethullah Gulen.

Ankara accuses Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since leaving Turkey in 1999, of orchestrating a failed military coup attempt to topple the Turkish government in July last year.

Turkish authorities have been prosecuting members of the network, commonly known as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), since the abortive putsch amid mass investigations into the suspected infiltration of state institutions, including the military, the police, the judiciary, universities and schools.

"We know that brotherly country Pakistan is showing a meticulous approach to wiping out this terror group," Prime Minister Yildirim said in a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif in Ankara on Thursday.

Recommended

Describing FETO as a threat to national security to both countries, Yildirim underlined that the network remains active in about 170 countries around the world.

Sharif, who arrived in Turkey on a three-day visit to co-chair the fifth High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting on the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Pakistan, reiterated his support for the Turkish government against FETO, as well as the PKK and Daesh.

The two countries are expected to sign a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) this year. Turkey and Pakistan have already signed agreements and memoranda of understanding in the fields of hydrocarbons, environment, forestry, news agency cooperation, and exchange of financial intelligence and armed forces personnel in previous High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings.

The council meetings also resulted in six joint working groups in energy, finance, banking, transport and communications, culture and tourism and education.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul