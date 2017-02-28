The half brother of North Korea's leader was assassinated at a Malaysian airport two weeks ago and fingers were immediately pointed at Pyonyang.

As the diplomatic dispute deepens, the investigation grows. New documents have been handed to the attorney general's office with the post-mortem results included.

Authorities say they're hoping to charge three individuals who are currently under detention.

TRT World talks to Kuala Lumpur-based journalist Zan Azlee.

"Authorities aware of North Korean firms linked to arms trade"