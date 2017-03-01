POLITICS
5 MIN READ
Luis Enrique to leave Barcelona at end of season
Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli, Athletic Bilbao coach and former Barca player Ernesto Valverde, Eusebio Sacristan and Ronald Koeman are being named as Enrique's possible replacements.
Luis Enrique to leave Barcelona at end of season
This file photo taken on November 19, 2016 shows Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique before the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Malaga CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 1, 2017

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique ended speculation over his future on Wednesday by confirming he will leave the Catalan giants at the end of the season.

"I will not be the coach of Barcelona next season," Enrique said after Barca's 6-1 thrashing of Sporting Gijon in La Liga. "It is a difficult, measured and well thought-out decision, and I think I have to be loyal to what I think."

The victory over Sporting took Barca a point clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, but Real have a game in hand. However, Enrique's future was placed in serious doubt after Barca's 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie two weeks ago.

Enrique's contract is due to expire at the end of the season. Unless Barca stage an unlikely comeback against Paris Saint-Germain on March 8, his final game in charge will be against Alaves in the Copa del Rey final on May 27.

The former Barcelona captain has won eight trophies in his three seasons in charge, including a treble in his first campaign and a La Liga and Copa del Rey double last season.

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu said Enrique would go down as one of "Barca's legendary coaches."

"This summer, we'll get a super coach," he told Barca TV. "We'll continue to work with total discretion, calmly and normally, until June 30 and then we will announce who it will be. We will try to announce his successor on July 1 and focus on the trophies at hand for now."

"There are three exciting months ahead," Enrique added. "We are in a difficult situation, especially in one competition, but with the help of everyone and if the stars align we can turn that game around. I will give my full dedication in these three months."

Recommended

However, Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic said Enrique's decision left the Barca players "open-mouthed."

"The coach came into the dressing room and told us before the press conference," said Rakitic. "We were all left a bit open-mouthed. We didn't know he was going to announce it today. He has all the support of the dressing room. We will do everything we can to do our best in the months to come."

Like his friend and former teammate Pep Guardiola, who stepped down after four glorious years in charge of Barca in 2012, Enrique highlighted the pressures at the top of Camp Nou as his reason to step down.

"The reason is the way in which I live this profession. It means very few hours of rest."

Manchester City manager Guardiola paid tribute to Enrique's three "unbelievable" years in charge. "As a Barcelona fan, I'm sad that we'll miss the perfect trainer for Barcelona," Guardiola posted on his official Twitter account.

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli is the early favourite to take charge next season after leading the Andalusians to an unlikely La Liga title challenge and into the Champions League last 16 in his first season in Spain.

Athletic Bilbao coach and former Barca player Ernesto Valverde, Eusebio Sacristan and Ronald Koeman are also being named as Enrique's possible replacements, according to football website goal.com.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'