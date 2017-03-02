Religious persecution is on the rise in China since President Xi Jinping became the leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) five years ago, a new report by Freedom House, a US-based non-governmental organisation found.

Detractors say Freedom House's operates from a Christian-centric and anti-Marxist-Leninist bias.

But there's no doubt that in China, religion is under threat.

Here's more, in 13 points:

1. Religion and China sit uneasily together: Religion and spirituality have been two main components of Chinese culture and identity for centuries.

This fact posed a challenge for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), an atheist institution that banned party officials from practising religion while in office when it came to power in 1949.

Even today, it's still an issue: "Those who believe in religion shall not join the Chinese Communist Party," said Zhu Weiqun, director of the Committee for Ethnic and Religious Affairs of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said in 2013.

2. The Communist Party's strategies for dealing with religiosity in Chinese society have fluctuated in the decades since. Today, only five religions are officially recognised by the state:

3. Under Chairman Mao, it was never easy to express one's faith: All forms of religious activity and organisation were banned between 1966 and 1976, during the Cultural Revolution, a sociopolitical movement led by then-President Mao Zedong.

The movement was aimed at preserving communist ideology in China and stamping out religion.

4. Desecration of religious sites became a watchword of the regime: Thousands of monasteries, churches, and mosques were destroyed. Monks were disrobed, while unknown numbers of religious believers were imprisoned, tortured, and killed.

5. Discrimination looks to have gotten "smart": After Mao's death, the party abandoned his policies. It favoured a more regulatory approach instead.

"Combining both violent and nonviolent methods, the party's policies are designed to curb the rapid growth of religious communities and eliminate certain beliefs and practises, while also harnessing aspects of religion that could serve the regime's political and economic interests," Freedom House said.

In 1978, the constitution guaranteed religious freedom: "No state organ, public organisation or individual may compel citizens to believe in, or not to believe in, any religion; nor may they discriminate against citizens because they do, or do not believe in religion."

6. But it's still brutal: Crackdowns on unregistered and even state-sanctioned places of worship and religious leaders have increased. Several clerics have received long prison terms and constraints on children's ability to participate in religious life have multiplied.