A federal judge in California cleared the way on Wednesday for the widow of gunman Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people at a nightclub in Florida, to be released from jail.

The judge said it is "debatable" whether the government has enough evidence to convict her of helping her husband plan the attack.

Noor Salman, 30, was arrested in California in January and was charged with helping Mateen plan the attack and concoct a cover story for him.

US Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu however said there is no proof the woman has ties to Daesh or extremist views.

"She herself is not charged with providing material support to a terrorist organisation," the judge said, noting that Salman has no criminal record and that friends and former teachers called her "peaceful and nonviolent."

Prosecutors want Salman to remain jailed before her trial in Florida. But Ryu said in an Oakland courtroom that the government had not shown Salman was a danger to the community or a serious flight risk.

Salman's husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with police after he took hostages during a three-hour standoff at the Pulse nightclub and carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.