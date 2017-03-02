WORLD
2 MIN READ
Puerto Rico marks 100 years as US territory
Puerto Ricans have a form of US citizenship. They're not entitled to vote in presidential elections, but they don't pay federal taxes.
Puerto Rico marks 100 years as US territory
Around five million people of Puerto Rican origin, searching for better economic opportunities, live on the mainland. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

It is exactly one hundred years since an act of US Congress made Puerto Rico a US territory and Puerto Ricans became US citizens.

The Spanish speaking territory, established March 2, 1917, is part of the United States but maintains a strong cultural independence. Whether to vote for statehood is a never-ending debate on the island.

Despite having US citizenship, Puerto Ricans are not entitled to vote in presidential elections.

Recommended

Puerto Ricans' status also means they don't pay federal taxes. But the island's economy is in disarray with over $70 billion in debt and unemployment at 12.4 percent.

"Puerto Rico is in fairly desperate economic condition so I think there are a lot of legislators here in the US who are considering or offering a greater amount of consideration to the idea of Statehood for Puerto Rico than they have in the past," said Justin Velez-Hagan, Executive Director of the National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce.

TRT World's Henry Morton in New York has more on this story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu