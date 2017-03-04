Thousands of Yemenis — some heavily armed — took to the streets in support of the Houthi rebels fighting the Saudi-led coalition on Friday. Tens of thousands of Houthi supporters protested the Saudi-led coalition's air strikes on Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies have carried out thousands of bombing raids in Yemen since March 2015 in a campaign to try to restore the ousted administration government of President AbdRabbuh Mansoor Hadi. The Houthis support former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was forced to step down in 2011 after ruling the country for over 30 years.

The conflict has given room for a powerful branch of Al Qaeda, known as Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), to expand its operations in Yemen.

Hashim Sharaf Aldin, the deputy minister of propaganda appointed by the Houthi rebels, said, "Throughout the two years of this aggression that is seeing unprecedented silence from the international community, we've seen the deterioration of the health and economic conditions because of this siege that is stopping the entry of medicine to Yemeni society." Aldin said, "But we are resisting no matter what."

A burgeoning humanitarian crisis

Shortage of medical supplies has been evident in Yemen as UNICEF has warned that Yemen could be losing a decade's worth of gains in public health as a result of the ongoing war and economic crisis.

After two years of bombings and other attacks, no side has emerged as the dominant force in a war that has displaced more than three million people.

The conflict has left parts of the population on the edge of starvation, including half-a-million children under the age of five, according to the UN.

Yemen urgently needs assistance, especially in the north of the country where there is a threat of famine, United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien warned on March 1.