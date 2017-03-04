A North Korean suspect questioned in connection with the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, has called the Malaysian investigation a "conspiracy" to dishonour North Korea.

He also accused the Malaysian police of trying to coerce a confession out of him.

Ri Jong-Chol, who was one of the suspects detained, spoke to reporters outside the North Korean embassy in Beijing on Saturday after Malaysia released him citing insufficient evidence. Kim was killed on February 13 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. South Korea and Malaysia have both accused North Korea of being involved in the murder.

The investigation was "a conspiracy to impair the dignity of the Republic [North Korea]," the 47-year-old said, accusing Malaysia of using coercion to try to extract a confession from him.

Ri denied any involvement in the murder. He said the police had presented him with "fabricated evidence," and said he would be rewarded with a comfortable life in Malaysia if he confessed.

He said he was not at the airport on the day of the killing, and knew nothing about the accusation that his car was used in the case.

Ri was the only North Korean detained over the attack and was deported two days after two women — one Vietnamese and one Indonesian — were charged with murdering Kim.

Malaysian police believe the two women smeared Kim's face with VX nerve agent, a chemical classified by the UN as a weapon of mass destruction.