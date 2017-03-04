There are around 600,000 people infected with HIV in China, but many of those patients struggle to access the anti-retroviral medicine they need.

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) has long been used to supplement western treatments. China is planning to increase the use of the alternative therapies to fight AIDS.

According to the researchers, ancient recipes have proven effective in treating illnesses associated with HIV.

But critics say TCM studies haven't been large enough in scale, and lack scientific collaboration between western and Chinese professionals.