WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mass grave of babies and children found at former orphanage in Ireland
Death certificates of nearly 800 children were found in the former Catholic Church-run Tuam care home in Ireland.
Mass grave of babies and children found at former orphanage in Ireland
The entrance to the site of a mass grave of hundreds of children who died in the former Bons Secours home for unmarried mothers is seen in Tuam, County Galway, Ireland in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 4, 2017

A government-appointed commission announced on Friday that a mass grave containing the remains of babies and young children has been found at a former Catholic orphanage in Ireland.

Excavations at the site of the former Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, County Galway, found an underground structure divided into 20 chambers containing "significant quantities of human remains," said a judge-led Mother and Baby Homes Commission.

"Everything pointed to this area being a mass grave," said a local Tuam historian Catherine Corless, who recalled how local boys playing in the field had reported seeing a pile of bones in a hidden underground chamber there in the mid-1970s.

Investigations started in 2014 by the government following the work of Corless, who found death certificates for nearly 800 children who were residents at the facility but a burial record for only one.

DNA analysis of selected remains confirmed that the ages of the dead ranged from 35 weeks to 3-years-old, said the commission.

They were buried chiefly in the 1950s, when the facility was one of more than a dozen in Ireland offering shelter to orphans, unwed mothers, and their children.

Recommended

The government's commissioner for children, Katherine Zappone, said Friday's findings were "sad and disturbing," and pledged that the children's descendants would be consulted on providing proper burials and other memorials.

We will honour their memory and make sure that we take the right actions now to treat their remains appropriately.

The announcement confirms decades of suspicions that the vast majority of children who died at the home were interred in unmarked graves, a relatively common practice at such Catholic-run facilities amid high child mortality rates in early 20th century Ireland.

The Tuam home closed in 1961.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions