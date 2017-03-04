A MiG-23 warplane, possibly belonging to the Syrian regime's air force, crashed near Syria's northern border, Turkey said on Saturday evening. The pilot is thought to have bailed out.

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said a search was underway for the pilot, who may have come down on the Turkish side of the frontier.

"It's not clear why the plane crashed. It may be due to weather conditions," he said.