"De Opresso Liber" (to liberate the oppressed): the motto of American special forces, ought to have a special resonance as over 500 US special force operators deploy in northern Syria.

Unfortunately, misguided policy first put into motion by the Obama administration may be setting up those warfighters for failure at best, and at worst setting the stage for a broader regional conflict. As the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Dumfort meets with his Turkish and Russian counterparts in Antalya to "deconflict" their respective policies and military activity in Syria — sometimes intersecting, often conflicting — the northern Syrian city of Manbij has become the latest flash point between Washington, Ankara, and Moscow.

In Manbij, the so-called "Syrian Democratic Forces" fought a bloody battle with Daesh. Taking the city would not have been possible without significant US military aid, a stream of close air support, and active frontline direction by forward deployed US special forces operators.

What many in the Western media and punditry overlook is the history of Manbij prior to its capture by Daesh. A scene of civil demonstrations that called for the overthrow of the Assad regime, Manbij was once ruled by a local council. A brief battle was fought between Daesh and the Free Syrian Army for control of the city in 2013. Outgunned, with no outside support, and facing renewed Assad regime assaults on its flank, the FSA forces eventually withdrew.

Manbij is strategically located near the Euphrates river valley and a critical intersection for connecting lines of supply and communication from rural Aleppo into Raqqa province. SDF officials reassured the US that once liberated, Manbij would be ruled by a civilian council that would represent the Arab inhabitants as well as the Kurds of the city. That pledge was promptly broken as the PYD has actively quelled any attempts by Arab or Kurdish officials in northern Syria from challenging their monopoly.

In Manbij, optics matter. The US military has one simple binary objective to achieve in Syria: defeating Daesh. Anything else is considered peripheral and a distraction from the mission at hand. This myopic approach is a recipe for future disaster. US forces in Manbij watched silently as the Assad regime provided weapons to the SDF in Manbij.

Moreover, the US could have flexed its muscle and active air presence over the airspace in Aleppo to force an area denial for Russian bombers supporting the Assad regime offensive in Aleppo targeting Syrian civilians. The message this projects to the Sunni Arab populace is that the US is colluding with the PYD, Russia, and Iran.