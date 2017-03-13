Former Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak will be released from detention in a military hospital, a public prosecutor ruled on Monday according to Mubarak's lawyers and judicial sources.

The 88-year-old, who was overthrown in an uprising in 2011, was cleared of murder charges this month in his final court appearance, having stood trial on charges ranging from corruption to ordering the killing of some of the protesters who ended his 30-year rule.

Mubarak was initially arrested in April 2011, two months after stepping down, and has since been in prison and military hospitals.

"He will go to his home in Heliopolis," Mubarak's lawyer Farid El Deeb said, adding the ageing former president would likely be released on Tuesday or soon after.