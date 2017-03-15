The identity of Kim Jong-nam's body has been confirmed through a DNA sample obtained from one of his children, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Tuesday.

The DNA proof of identity comes a month after Kim was allegedly murdered by two women who smeared VX nerve agent on his face at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Kim, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, died within 20 minutes of the attack.

His body was embalmed this week and remains at the city's central mortuary.

​"It's an effort to preserve the body, because if it is kept in the mortuary it might decompose so we did this to preserve the body," Zahid said.

Police said they were in discussions with Kim's family to arrange for his body to be handed over.

Diplomatic meltdown

The murder, and Malaysia's investigation of it, has sparked a diplomatic meltdown between two countries with once strong ties.

North Korea is preventing three Malaysian diplomats and their six family members from leaving the country, sparking tit-for-tat action by Malaysia.

The deputy prime minister said the two countries are still negotiating, but did not elaborate.