WORLD
1 MIN READ
War in Syria forces locals to refine their own oil
Armed groups like Daesh and the YPG control most of Syria's oil fields. Some local Syrians have set up makeshift refineries in a country where petrol has become scarce and expensive.
War in Syria forces locals to refine their own oil
A local oil refinery in a village in northeast Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 16, 2017

Petrol has become scarce in oil-rich Syria as armed groups like Daesh and the YPG control the bulk of the country's oil fields.

Many people have resorted to refining oil in small scale operations to earn a living.

Thousands of makeshift oil refineries have appeared in the east and northeast of the country. One such operation is in a village in Al Hasakah province in northeast Syria

Recommended

TRT World's Sarah Jones has the story of Abu Mohammad, a man trying to earn a living. But as we see, it's not easy.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics