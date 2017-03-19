WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tension in the Balkans as Croatia and Serbia upgrade weapons
Serbia and Croatia have been upgrading their arms systems, and some are questioning if Bosnia could once again suffer most like it did during the 90s.
Tension in the Balkans as Croatia and Serbia upgrade weapons
A woman praying on Thursday at a memorial in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina, for those killed in the Srebrenica massacre. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 19, 2017

It's been more than 20 years since the Bosnian war ended, but tension is once again rising in the region as Serbia and Croatia begin upgrading their weapon systems.

The Croatian government's plan to buy new weapons systems by next year is raising concerns of a potential arms race in the Balkans.

In a recent military upgrade, Serbia also received six new fighter jets from Russia.

Some analysts say it's a response to Croatia's plans to buy a new arms system from its NATO ally, the United States.

Purchases like these suggest an arms race could be developing in the Balkans.

Recommended

The current rivalry between Serbia and Croatia dates to the collapse of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s.

Many Serbs are also hostile towards NATO after it bombed their country in 1999 to halt a crackdown on ethnic Albanians in Kosovo during the Kosovo war.

TRT World 's Sally Ayhan has the story from Sarajevo, Bosnia.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control