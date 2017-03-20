Myanmar's investigators visited relief camps in southern Bangladesh on Monday where they questioned some of the thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled Myanmar to escape persecution, reports said.

The Rohingya refugees refused to show their faces to the ten visiting investigators, fearing reprisals when they return home, said magistrate Imrul Kayes, who accompanied the team.

Kayes said that the men and women talked from behind a curtain and gave accounts of horrors they faced, including the raping of women, killing of children and burning of villages.

About 35 people described their experiences to the investigators in Cox's Bazar district, he said. The investigators did not speak to the media.

'Ethnic cleansing'

Rohingya Muslims have been fleeing apartheid-like conditions in northwestern Myanmar, where they have been denied citizenship, since the early 1990s. There are now at least 300,000 who have crossed into Bangladesh, according to the Red Cross.

A UN report last month, based on interviews with refugees in Bangladesh, said that the Myanmar army and police had committed mass killings and gang rapes of Rohingya in a campaign last October that may amount to crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing.

Last week, the European Union called on the UN to send an international fact-finding mission to Myanmar to investigate allegations of torture, rapes and executions by the military against the Rohingya Muslims.

Myanmar's government has rejected the allegations, but promised to investigate.